U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 193,010 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,010 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 1,680,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 228,716 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medical Properties Trust

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.