LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 441,463 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 441,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,216,000. LSV Asset Management owned 1.43% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,452,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $83.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

