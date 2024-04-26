Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Short Interest Update

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 5,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swvl Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWVLW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 9,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,030. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Swvl has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

