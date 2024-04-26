The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $168.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.17.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $144.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $250.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.