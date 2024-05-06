National Bank of Canada FI Sells 122,929 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 122,929 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $48,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $432,737,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,561,000 after acquiring an additional 495,668 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,456,000 after acquiring an additional 327,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,484. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.