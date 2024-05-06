2,307 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.1 %

APH stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.77 and a 1 year high of $124.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $14,251,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

