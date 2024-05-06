National Bank of Canada FI Has $51.90 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 17,450.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,821 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 338,879 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Splunk were worth $51,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $6,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Splunk by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 73,990 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Splunk by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,486,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during trading hours on Monday. 5,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $153.38. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

