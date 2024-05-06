FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,789 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
