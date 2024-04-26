Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.25%.

Travelzoo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $8.59 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,393,302 shares in the company, valued at $46,975,660.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 184.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

