Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.81

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.81 and last traded at $94.59, with a volume of 56895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 146.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 326,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after buying an additional 63,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

