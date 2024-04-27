Anfield Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,331,000 after purchasing an additional 363,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,638,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,393,000 after purchasing an additional 75,005 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

