Oasys (OAS) Price Reaches $0.0643 on Top Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Oasys token can now be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasys has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Oasys has a total market cap of $133.84 million and $1.01 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Oasys

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.06308939 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $886,896.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

