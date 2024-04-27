Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

RELX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

