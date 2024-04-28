Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

VLO opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

About Valero Energy

Free Report

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

