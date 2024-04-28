Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) is Heritage Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,793 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 9.78% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $42,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

