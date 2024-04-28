Euro Coin Price Up 0.7% This Week (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.30 million and $1.86 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 40,876,757 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

