Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 79,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

