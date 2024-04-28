Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Raised by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 201,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.