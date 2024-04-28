Headlands Technologies LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 181.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.