Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $301,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 18.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 44.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.69 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

