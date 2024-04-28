Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Snap by 3,121.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Snap by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 289,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

