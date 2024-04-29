Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $17.62 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,428 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 3.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,492,000 after purchasing an additional 321,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,792,000 after buying an additional 275,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,134,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,389,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.27. The stock had a trading volume of 246,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,793. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.57 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

