Tiptree (TIPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter.
Shares of TIPT opened at $15.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Tiptree has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.07 million, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 2,900 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,155.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
