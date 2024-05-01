Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $47.24. 77,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,803. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.