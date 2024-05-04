Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Casey’s General Stores worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,570,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 26.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.92. The stock had a trading volume of 244,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,846. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.50 and a twelve month high of $324.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.28.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

