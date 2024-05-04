JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUI. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.