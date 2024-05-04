Summit Financial LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

XHB stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.30. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $111.96. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

