Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 532,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 804,884 shares.The stock last traded at $2.30 and had previously closed at $2.18.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Angi Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $85,643. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,031 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,653 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Angi by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Angi by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Angi by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

