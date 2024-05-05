Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.59 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.31-2.39 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.3 %

HWM opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

