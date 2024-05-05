Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.09, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

