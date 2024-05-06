Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Price Performance

Shares of ELPC traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

