Kimberly K. Ryan Buys 2,350 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE HI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 431,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,309. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

