Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. The company’s revenue was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $39.76. 190,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,337. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,500.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
