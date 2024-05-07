Brad W. Beckham Sells 6,032 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

ORLY traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,020.71. 396,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,092.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,020.59. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,604,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,384,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

