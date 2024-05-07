Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.64. Cabot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.650-6.850 EPS.
Shares of CBT traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 767,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.67.
In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
