LSV Asset Management Has $14.13 Million Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ennis were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBF. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ennis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ennis by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ennis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ennis Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EBF opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

