Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.82) price target on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Macfarlane Group

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 131 ($1.65). 1,284,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,376. The firm has a market cap of £209.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,440.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Macfarlane Group has a 1-year low of GBX 98.38 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.50 ($1.85).

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £130,463.74 ($163,899.17). 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

