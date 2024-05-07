Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.82) price target on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Macfarlane Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Macfarlane Group
In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £130,463.74 ($163,899.17). 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
