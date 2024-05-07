MetisDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $335.81 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $59.39 or 0.00093887 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $335.81 million and $11.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,654,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,654,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 62.14781859 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $7,870,360.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

