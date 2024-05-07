Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $33,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 34,054 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 216,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 113,760 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 312,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO remained flat at $50.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

