RTC Group (LON:RTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.00

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.28), with a volume of 66108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.17).

RTC Group Stock Up 9.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £14.96 million, a PE ratio of 715.38 and a beta of 1.14.

RTC Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTC Group

About RTC Group

In related news, insider Sarah Dye sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.19), for a total transaction of £66,500 ($83,542.71). Corporate insiders own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

