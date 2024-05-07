Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 6758459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.