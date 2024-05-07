Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.30. 498,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,272,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 47.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,380 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,703,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 243,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

