Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dundee Precious Metals (DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE: DPM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/2/2024 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$14.00.

4/23/2024 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$13.25.

4/19/2024 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

4/19/2024 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.50.

4/15/2024 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

DPM stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.89. The company had a trading volume of 476,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.94.

Get Dundee Precious Metals Inc alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$38,369.90. Insiders sold 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.