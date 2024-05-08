Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.
Ameresco Stock Down 2.0 %
Ameresco stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $63.19.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameresco
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ameresco
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Upwork Capitalizes on the Growing AI Gig Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.