Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. 508,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

