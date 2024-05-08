Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $285.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $295.12 and last traded at $294.04. Approximately 3,552,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,476,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.99.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 337,054 shares of company stock worth $96,529,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 136,063 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.