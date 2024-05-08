B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Zacks reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
B2Gold Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.20%.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
