B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Zacks reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on B2Gold

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.