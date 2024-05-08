DURECT (DRRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect DURECT to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 323.16% and a negative return on equity of 316.78%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRRX opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.94. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

