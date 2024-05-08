Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.40

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 92990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3656846 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. Also, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

