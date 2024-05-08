Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 1,409,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

